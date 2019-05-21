Poroshenko has lost a whole lot more than just the presidency

KIEV – The former president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, lost his status as a billionaire during his presidency, reports Bloomberg.

According to the agency, “the confectionery mogul was deprived of his status as a billionaire shortly after his election in June 2014.”

Poroshenko’s net worth has fallen by almost 40% to $705 million, according to the agency’s billionaire index, Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The most valuable asset of Poroshenko is the Roshen chocolate factory. Its production, which reached 400,000 tons in 2012, fell by 25% over the next two years after its products were banned in Russia.

His other assets include a bank, a television channel, an insurance company and several agricultural and food companies. During the presidential campaign, Poroshenko promised to sell Roshen. Instead, he transferred his participation to a blind trust in January 2016.

Meanwhile, the representative of the outgoing Ukrainian president, Petro Poroshenko, in the Supreme Rada (Parliament), Irina Lutsenko, announced her resignation.

“Today I presented my request to the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to dismiss me from this position,” she told a press conference broadcast on Ukrainian television.

Lutsenko showed reporters a copy of her resignation request.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said he has prepared a request for resignation, which will be presented on Monday to the country’s next president, Vladimir Zelenski, and the Verkhovna Rada.

Zelenski won the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine on April 21 with more than 73% of the votes, defeating the current president, Petro Poroshenko.

The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CSNDU), Alexander Turchínov, also submitted his resignation on the occasion of the cessation of the mandate of the president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko.

“Due to the cessation of the mandate of the President of Ukraine who appointed me to this position, I ask to study the possibility of the cessation of my powers as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in accordance with the legislation,” the press office quoted request of Turchínov.

The man also wrote that he is ready “to serve in any military unit” and continue defending his country.