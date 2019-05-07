Trending

Poroshenko Fails to Appear in Court before the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

By Joaquin Flores
KIEV – As of this morning, the current president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, has failed to appear in the Prosecutor General’s Office for questioning as a witness in Maidan cases on May 7 at 10:00 am .

It was expected that during this investigative event, the head of state would deliver into the record his interview (interrogation) in 2016, and also answer a number of questions. These questions the investigators intended to ask in the framework of the investigation of criminal cases about crimes against the participants of the “Revolution of Dignity” (the ‘Maidan’ – ed).

The interrogation was to take place at the Main Investigation Department of the GPU in Kiev, Borisoglebskaya Street.

According to Vesti-Ukraine, as of 10.15, Poroshenko did not come for questioning. In this regard, the representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office came out to the press, who noted that the president would be called in for questioning again. If Poroshenko again does not appear in the GPU, then he will be charged and face a fine.

Previously the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) opened criminal proceedings against Kiev Junta agent and the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andrei Parubiy .

The Parliament Speaker is suspected of misuse of budget funds. This is stated in the response of the department to the request, which was made by the publication “Ukrainian News”.

“04/10/2019 an authorized person of the National Bureau in pursuance of the decision of the investigative judge of the Solomenskiy court of Kiev dated 04.04.2019 in the case, the information in the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations on the signs of crimes stipulated in part 1 of Art. 364, Part 1 of Art. 210 of the Criminal Code, ” says the response.

 

As explained in the department is currently undergoing pre-trial investigation. At the same time, in the actions of the NABU there is a complete lack of official zeal, despite the fact that the decision to initiate criminal proceedings was taken by the court.

As reported EADaily , in mid-April, the Solomensky District Court of Kiev ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to open criminal proceedings on the fact of possible misuse of budget funds by the head of the Verkhovna Rada, Andrei Parubiy.

