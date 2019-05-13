Pompeo’s late arrival to Sochi for Lavrov talks due to Iran ‘complications’, Putin may join in

SOCHI – On May 14th US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive in Sochi to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov . This was announced by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov .

“Yes, he will immediately fly to Sochi,” the diplomat said. “Pompeo will arrive closer to the talks tomorrow.”

Pompeo’s visit to Moscow was scheduled for today, May 13th, but the US Secretary of State postponed it because of the complicated situation around Iran. He has now arrived in Brussels to discuss the issue with EU representatives.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also did not rule out that in Sochi Mike Pompeo will be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin .