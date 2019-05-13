Pompeo’s late arrival to Sochi for Lavrov talks due to Iran ‘complications’, Putin may join in

SOCHI – On May 14th US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive in Sochi to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov . This was announced by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov .
“Yes, he will immediately fly to Sochi,” the diplomat said. “Pompeo will arrive closer to the talks tomorrow.”
Pompeo’s visit to Moscow was scheduled for today, May 13th, but the US Secretary of State postponed it because of the complicated situation around Iran. He has now arrived in Brussels to discuss the issue with EU representatives.
The Russian Foreign Ministry also did not rule out that in Sochi Mike Pompeo will be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin .
Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.