POMPEO: China is a “GEOSTRATEGIC THREAT”, Beijing says “no interest” in Denuclearization talks

Washington – The United States says it is ready to cooperate with Moscow in the process of solving the problems in which there is an intersection of mutual interests. This was stated by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview with the Finnish edition of Helsingin Sanomat. According to him, US President Donald Trump is fully aware that two partners are necessary for the dialogue.

Pompeo informed that during the recent one and a half hour telephone conversation between the leaders of the United States and Russia, the question of the prospects for cooperation on a treaty on the limitation of strategic offensive arms (START) was also discussed. He expressed the hope that, unlike the Treaty on Intermediate-Range and Short-Range Missiles (INF), the parties have a system of incentives that “will force them to actually abide by the agreements”.

“The conversation between Presidents Trump and Putin was very good. I think it can be the basis for the formation of teams to move forward, ” said Pompeo.

The head of the US Department of State added that President Donald Trump proceeds from the fact that these treaties (START) were concluded decades ago, when China was in a different state. “Now we have a third party,” said Pompeo, adding that China poses a “geo-strategic threat,” and therefore Washington would very much like China to become “part of any agreement reached, and we will try to achieve it.”

At the same time, he recalled that before the expiration of the term of the START Treaty, a couple of years remained.

The White House had already allegedly begun to develop a trilateral agreement on the reduction of nuclear weapons, which Washington will propose to conclude to Moscow and Beijing.

Donald Trump had previously spoken in favor of the United States, Russia and China “getting rid of nuclear weapons” by concluding an agreement.

The possibility of signing new agreements in the field of arms limitation was discussed during Trump’s telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 3.

It is worth noting that Beijing is categorically opposed to “someone speaking on his behalf,” both in the matter of nuclear disarmament and in other matters. “China does not plan to participate in the negotiations on agreements with the United States and Russia proposed by the US administration on limiting weapons, including nuclear weapons,” Chinese spokesman Gen Shuang said at a press briefing on May 6 .