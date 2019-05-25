OSCE: The intensity of shelling in the Donbas has doubled – Reality vs. Zelensky

VIENNA – According to data recorded by OSCE observers, the armed conflict in the Donbass can may once again enter into a “hot phase.” This comes despite Zelensky’s swearing in and public statements in which he proclaimed his desire to renew a commitment to the ceasefire.

As follows from the report published on the organization’s website , the ceasefire regime, which already exists only on paper, has recently been increasingly violated along the entire ceasefire line.

In particular, it is indicated that in the period from May 6 to 19, observers recorded weekly about 7 thousand violations of the cease-fire regime, whereas earlier, during the holidays, about 4 thousand violations were recorded during the week.

In the second week of May, illegal weapons were used by Ukrainian forces which should have long ago been withdrawn in accordance with the Minsk agreements (about 1,000 cases). In total, from May 6 to 19, observers recorded 277 weapons deployed in violation of the agreement.

The shelling continued in the Donetsk filtering station area, which provides drinking water for about 380 thousand people on both sides of the demarcation line.

In addition, the mission confirmed information on two civilian casualties. Thus, the total number of victims officially recorded by the SMM in 2019 is 35 (6 dead and 29 injured). In one of the cases, a man died as a result of an explosion of a metal object, which he found in the vicinity of the Velikye Novosilka.

Also the OSCE refuted the statements of Ukrainian propaganda about the reluctance of residents of the “occupied territories” to receive Russian citizenship. The SMM stated that in both Donetsk and Lugansk, residents en masse applied for passports of the Russian Federation.

The information on the permanent violations of the cease-fire regime from the Ukrainian side is confirmed in the DPR.

Earlier in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCC) they said that as a result of mortar shelling from the Ukrainian military in the northern outskirts of Donetsk a residential building was destroyed.