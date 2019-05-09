NPR’s Sinophobia Problem – Double Standards on Uighurs, and Orientalism Abounds

It’s understandable that after seeing many countries destroyed by the west backed terrorists, China is taking a cautious measure. The west of course needs re-education camps to free war criminals from evil thoughts of war profiteering, but instead, its propaganda tentacle keeps perpetuating false narratives for the ruling class. – Hiroyuki Hamada

*

By Leo He Zhao

“An attempted “expose” by NPR that ends up being quite revealing.” (Despite every attempt to spin – Zhao)

Excerpts and comments from Fieyahng Sun:

“Mejit Mahmut, the ethnic Uighur principal of what authorities call the Kashgar Vocational Education and Training Center, insists the 1,500 students under his watch, most of whom are Uighur, are treated well and are free to return home to their families on weekends.”

“People here have been infected by extremist thoughts,” says Mahmut. “They broke the relevant laws but their crimes are so minor that they are exempted from criminal punishment. The government wants to save and educate them, converting them here at this center.””

“Most are Uighur” i.e “many are not Uighur” – this is not a program or a system targeting Uighurs exclusively. (minor edit – Zhao)

“”Some believed extremist ideas like killing non-believers would result in them going to heaven, so they participated in some activities that undermined social stability,” he says.”

Might be a translation thing, but believing that killing non-believers sends you to heaven seems a liiiitle more severe than “undermining social stability”

“Mahmut says detainees spend their days taking classes in Mandarin (which many of them don’t speak), Chinese law (to understand the laws they allegedly broke) and learning vocational skills that can lead them into careers as tour guides, online retailers or electricians.”

All of these seem very very relevant skills to have. (note: author likely should have said “on” instead of “in” Mandarin – Zhao)

“Abdel-Rahman’s 25-year-old classmate Yusu Pujiang has been in the facility for eight months and had to quit his job as a salesman to live there. One reason for his detention: “I forced my wife to stay home and not work,” he tells NPR. “I didn’t think the money women earned was halal. My neighbors reported me to the authorities.””

this one is the worst – okay dude how about you don’t force your wife to do things? Also given that his neighbors reported him, I’m 90% sure this was a very loud or public domestic violence incident that the neighbors witnessed and reported – otherwise how could they tell his wife was being coerced into staying home?

“Du says detaining and educating them and providing job skills are all necessary to help the Xinjiang region achieve a national goal of eradicating poverty by 2020.”

Yes, building vocational skills is a part of poverty eradication programs all over China, not just Xinjiang. (And CLEARLY a gross and extreme form of human-rights violation)

Compare this inhumanity to the patient and loving kindness that the United States has been showing Muslims and their countries in the Middle East in recent decades, and their practices in Guantanamo Bay, Abu Ghraib, and countless other facilities.”