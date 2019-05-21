Northern Ireland: Shots fired at wake of former INLA prisoner Martin McElkerney

BELFAST, Occupied Ireland – Shots were fired outside the wake house of former INLA prisoner Martin McElkerney last night in West Belfast as a gun salute for their fallen comrade.

Six masked men emerged from the wake house, wearing black ties and balaclava, with one man holding a picture of McElkerney and another man armed with an assault rifle.

The INLA member with the assault rifle fired two single shots, followed by a volley, into the air. It was greeted by cheers and applause from onlookers in Ross Street in the Divis area of west Belfast.

The shots were fired shortly after a police helicopter, which had been circling the area, had left.

Earlier, an estimated 30 men with their faces covered stood to attention at either side of the coffin draped in the tricolour as McElkerney’s remains returned home.

Around 50 other men, dressed in white shirts and black ties, also formed up and saluted outside his home.

McElkerney’s funeral will take place on Thursday, leaving his home for Requiem Mass at St Peter’s Cathedral at 11am. West Belfast is mainly Catholic, in most areas over 90%. For many years, the Catholic population expanded to the southwest, but in recent years it has started expanding around the Shankill and into north Belfast. The east of the city is predominantly Protestant, typically 90% or more.

The 57-year-old took his own life in a shooting at the republican plot at Milltown cemetery last week.

The Funeral of Martin McElkerney on the way into his home in west Belfast

Shots fired at the wake of former INLA prisoner Martin McElkerney in West Belfast yesterday @irish_news pic.twitter.com/46Dy8UZFR4 — Connla Young (@ConnlaYoung) May 21, 2019

McElkerney was jailed following the death of Kevin Valliday (11), Stephen Bennett (14) and Lance Bombardier Kevin Waller (20) in an INLA bomb at the Divis Flats complex in west Belfast in 1982.

He was later released under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

The remains of Martin McElkerney return to his home

The Funeral of Martin McElkerneyon the way vinto his home in West Belfast.

Martin McElkerney

Wikipedia on the INLA: