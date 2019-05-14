North Korea reveals previously unknown self-propelled artillery

DPRK – Images taken from the Korean People ‘s Army parade today [the 70th anniversary of North Korea] reveal a new type of self-propelled cannon that has not appeared in public and what appears to be a new kind of (launcher) anti-tank rocket. North Korea has demonstrated its newest piece of self-propelled artillery in action at the test site, reports Russkoe Oruzhie. As the portal indicates , this is the first appearance of this piece since September 2018, when it was presented in Pyongyang in the parade in honor of the 70th anniversary of North Korea.
新型自走砲の未掲載画像はこれだけです。 #週刊安全保障 pic.twitter.com/7KF1lZeRRc
— Tarao [email protected] Watcher (@GreatPoppo) May 10, 2019
The self-propelled part has a 152 mm long barrel with a range of about 40 km when rocket-assisted ammunition is used. It has an improved fire control system with a complex of special sensors and satellite navigation system.
Images taken by @chadocl of today’s KPA parade reveal a new type of self-propelled gun (SPG), another SPG that was yet to make its appearance in public and what appears to be a new type of long-range ATGM (carrier). More detailed analysis by us later today on @nknewsorg pic.twitter.com/l6oGuJQWNs
— Oryx (@oryxspioenkop) September 9, 2018
The engine is located in front of the vehicle and the chassis has six crawler rollers on each side. At the parade, the self-propelled vehicle was equipped with an anti-aircraft missile system, while on the ground these weapons were dismantled from the vehicles. Only the automatic 30mm self-defense grenade launchers remained.