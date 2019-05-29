NOGUEIRA: “The internet, social media is supposed to be addictive” (VIDEO)

SAO PAOLO – Leader of Nova Resistencia (New Resistance – Brazil) Sao Paolo branch, Felipe Nogueira, participated in an Indus News discussion about “Burnout Syndrome” on May 29th, 2019. Indus News is the only English-language broadcast media network in Pakistan.

He especially discussed the impact of technology at work in the current world and how it relates to Burnout syndrome.

In a deeper context of the burnout syndrome, Nogeuira explains that “The internet, social media is suppose to be addictive.”

He then explains the reasons why social media is becoming increasingly popular and addictive.

“There is something really bad which is being created nowadays, which is a shock culture. You have to show your life to everyone, you have to make something shocking to people and that has created an addictive culture,” he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially recognizes workplace “burnout” as an occupational phenomenon.

The WHO defines burn-out as “chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.”

According to the WHO, doctors can issue a diagnosis of burnout if a patient exhibits three symptoms: feeling depleted of energy or exhausted; feeling mentally distanced from or cynical about one’s job; and problems getting one’s job done successfully.

However, the WHO only refers to such feelings within work environments and clarifies that burn-out should not be applied to describe symptoms caused by other life situations.

The syndrome is strictly “in the occupational context” and that it “should not be applied to describe experiences in other areas of life,” the WHO said.

A spokesperson for the WHO told Agence Presse France on Monday that it’s the “first time” burnout has been classified as a medical condition by any official health body.

The phrase “burnout syndrome” is credited to German-born psychologist Herbert Freudenberger, who used the term in a 1974 study of the condition, The Independent reported.

Freudenberger analysed the phenomenon after he observed it in some of his colleagues, who described themselves as being “burnt out” and later also experienced it himself.

The psychologist described the state of being burnt out as “becoming exhausted by making excessive demands on energy, strength, or resources”.

The agency said it plans to develop “evidence-based guidelines on mental well-being in the workplace.”

Last year, a Gallup survey found nearly 1 in 4 employees feels burned out always or often, with another 44 percent saying they feel burned out “sometimes.”

However, what are the other social causes of burnout? Hear what Felipe Nogueira had to say on Indus Special with Meshal Malik.