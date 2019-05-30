NATO’s new strategy exposes that it is just ‘US Armed Forces’

MOSCOW – While the details of NATO’s new military strategy are still unknown, the chances are that the alliance is simply aligned with recent updates of US doctrine and seeking to overcome all potential opponents, a military expert said.

Citing a supposed new security situation as well as challenges in the east and south, and a nuclear threat from Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced last week that the alliance has adopted a new military strategy. Details of the document are not yet public.

“The surprising thing is not that NATO updated its military strategy, but that it took so long to do so,” Mikhail Khodarenok, a retired Russian Aerospace Forces colonel, told RT.

Washington updated its national security strategy in 2017, the national defense strategy and nuclear stance in 2018 and the anti-missile defense stance in early 2019, the military analyst noted. NATO’s new strategy paper is likely to come close to all of them, he added.

“Basically, Brussels simply reported to its older brother that a NATO document adjustment was made according to his instructions and considerations,” Khodarenok added, noting that “there is nothing new there.”

- Advertisement -

“NATO is basically the US Armed Forces facade,” continued the Russian colonel.

According to the analyst, there is no reason to say that a new NATO strategy will translate into a new nuclear arms race. All efforts of the NATO military-industrial complex will focus on developing new weapons of war or the means to combat them, and nuclear weapons will be far from the most important in this regard.

“It is clear that the modernization of strategic nuclear forces in the US, Britain and France will be carried out according to the plans already outlined, but it would be wrong to say that the West will concentrate all its resources and intellectual power on it,” Khodarenok said.

Western military investigators are likely to focus on reaching out to Russia and China in developing weapons such as lasers and hypersonic missiles, or countermeasures against them – which currently do not exist and the big question is whether they will ever exist.

Analyzing NATO’s potential military action against any of the alliance’s hypothetical opponents – Russia, China, Iran and North Korea – Khodarenok believes that some form of action against Iran seems more likely. However, it is unlikely to involve NATO as a whole, but rather a coalition involving the US and one or two member countries of the alliance in the wake of the 2003 invasion of Iraq.