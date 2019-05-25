NATO to adopt new military strategy because of supposed Russian ‘nuclear threat’

BRUSSELS – For the first time in decades, NATO will adopt a new military strategy because of Russia’s “nuclear threat”. The information was released by Alliance Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

“This week, our military experts have decided to implement a new military strategy for the alliance,” NATO Secretary-General said in an interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag,

According to him, the reason for this step is the “nuclear threat”, which is supposed to be directed from Russia to the western countries. In addition, he said the alliance is facing new challenges in the east and south.

“The idea is to be fully prepared for defense and stability, which requires, in part, new military concepts,” he added.

Earlier, representatives of the alliance accused Moscow of developing plans for the use of nuclear weapons. So in March, General Curtis Scaparotti, commander-in-chief of NATO’s combined forces in Europe, said a pre-emptive missile strike would allow Moscow to achieve “quick wins over weaker neighbors.” However, he gave no argument to support his speech.

Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that they consider nuclear weapons only as a means of protection. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already stated that Russian nuclear doctrine does not provide for a pre-emptive strike, noting that, in theory, Moscow can only use nuclear weapons in response.

- Advertisement -

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko said on Monday that Moscow sees no sign that NATO knows how to get out of the impasse in relations with Russia.

According to the deputy minister, the cooperation between Russia and NATO in the civil and military area has completely ended.

“NATO itself has given up the positive agenda in relations with Russia, which does not exist and for the moment there are no signs that NATO knows how to get out of this impasse,” he said.

However, the deputy minister detailed that Russia continues to maintain military contacts with certain countries of the alliance.

“Today there is an objective need for political dialogue and for maintaining contacts at the level of military analysts. NATO has refused practical collaboration with us to enhance security, but there is an objective need to work together to reduce the risks of accidental escalation , to prevent incidents. With certain NATO countries there are such contacts, with the alliance in general – no,” he said.

In addition, Grushko pointed out that the differences within the alliance are now greater than before and that NATO is trying to consolidate itself at the expense of the so-called “Russian threat”.

“Today these differences are even deeper than before, but unfortunately, no better way to consolidate the bloc was found than to shake off the dust of the ‘Russian threat’,” he said.