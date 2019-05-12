Monroe Doctrine: Can the US really expel Russia and China from its ‘backyard’?

WASHINGTON DC – The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is frustrated by the failure in Venezuela and questioned the aggressive strategy of his government. This was reported by The Washington Post citing White House officials and advisers as sources.

What made Trump lose his patience was the failed coup attempt that the opposition Juan Guaidó led on April 30 and only won the support of a few low-ranking military personnel.

After that episode, Trump complained that National Security Adviser John Bolton, among others, underestimated Maduro, said the newspaper.

Geopolitics graduate Damian Jacubovich considered that the frustration of the United States to a large extent has to do with the role played by the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and of China, Xi Jinping

“What is manifesting with Venezuela is the arrival of the multipolar era. It is not coincidental, it is a matter of demonstration of power for Russia, as well as for China, as well for the US,” he said.

To understand the position held by the Putin-Xi tandem, we must go back to 2011, when in the UN Security Council China and Russia did not exercise their veto power allowing a no-fly zone in Libya.

“Then it became the butchery that we all know, and China and Russia lost all their investments, and now they are not willing to let the old trick of the humanitarian corridor be done again.”

Beyond the economic factor there are historical and strategic issues that place Russia and China in a power relationship in a territory that the US considers its backyard.

“For Russia to have allied countries strategically so close to the US,” is something historic. “At the geopolitical level, this is the first time since the US has become the superpower, I believe that few Russian or Chinese presidents would imagine the situation that is lived in Latin America.”

The penetration of China in the last 20 years, “has been of a depth that I believe that they should be more than satisfied, because countries like Colombia that was always cataloged as a US satellite have strengthened ties with China in a surprising way.”

For these reasons the expert argues that neither of the two emerging powers “will sit idly by” if a direct military intervention finally takes place, something that seems increasingly distant as published by the Washington Post.

In conclusion, Jacubovich stressed that “if Maduro stays in power, the global image is that Putin does what he wants in geopolitics, if Trump manages to expel Maduro, it is the opposite image and this must be remembered”.