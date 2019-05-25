Modi’s party emerges victorious against the backdrop of various challenges to India

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held negotiations on the formation of a new cabinet of ministers on May 24th after a convincing victory of the Bharatiya Janata in parliamentary elections. The latest data from the country’s Election Commission showed that the Modi party got 296 out of 545 seats in the lower house of the Indian parliament. According to the results of the previous elections in 2014, Bharatiya Janata won 282 deputy chairs.

Along with the consolidation of political success in the South Asian parliamentary republic, the Indian leader still faces the most serious economic challenges.

“Although the macroeconomic picture of India looks stable and promising, many important segments (of its economy) need support from the government,” said Ram Madhav, secretary general of Bharatiya Janata, from the pages of the Indian Express newspaper. “India cannot completely distance itself from the ongoing US-China trade war or the US-Iran geo-strategic conflict.”

Modi met with his ministers late on Friday to discuss forming a new cabinet, a government spokesman said.

Narendra Modi’s main rival was Rahula Gandhi, chairman of the country’s oldest party, the Indian National Congress (INC). According to the latest figures from the CEC of India, the INC’s is 52 seats in parliament.

The election was initially regarded as a “referendum of trust” by Modi, whose economic reforms yielded mixed results, but popularity in a highly socially fragmented society remains high. Meanwhile, critics of the current prime minister continue to warn that his platform for Hindu nationalism risks aggravating social tensions in a country with a population of 1.4 billion, where a large Muslim community lives (over 200 million people).

The parliamentary elections in India started on April 11. Voting took place in seven stages – until May 19. About 900 million people were allowed to vote for the renewed composition of the lower house of parliament. The Lok Sabha (People’s Chamber) of India has 545 deputies, of whom two are appointed by the president, and the remaining 543 are elected by direct direct vote for 5 years on the basis of a majority system. The party that receives a simple majority (272 seats in the legislature) forms the government, its leader becomes the prime minister.