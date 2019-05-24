MEANINGLESS U.S SANCTIONS: Russian companies to export meat to Venezuela

MOSCOW – Russia and Venezuela have signed veterinary certificates that define the conditions for the supply of beef, pork and chicken meat from various regions of Russia.

Following the visit of a Venezuelan delegation, the companies inspected may carry out the supply of their products after eliminating the mentioned observations.

According to the Russian Federal Office of Veterinary and Phytosanitary Inspection, on May 22, a Venezuelan delegation learned about the Russian system for the safety of animal products.

Vilmer Alcaçar, Venezuelan deputy minister of agriculture and national director for animal health issues, noted the high level of organization of the veterinary service in Russia and the effectiveness of programs for the prevention and elimination of dangerous animal diseases such as foot and mouth disease, African swine fever and avian influenza.

- Advertisement -

“This allowed the parties, after negotiations, to sign three veterinary certificates that define the conditions for delivery of beef, pork and poultry from Venezuela to the regions free of the above diseases,” the statement said.

Alcaçar also stated that the Venezuelan side is ready to consider offers from the Russian side on increasing the list of Russian exporting companies that could supply their production after inspections by Venezuelan experts. In the future, the inspection rights of companies and their inclusion in Venezuelan registers may be transferred to the Russian veterinary service.

At present, the Russian agroindustrial sector supplies wheat to Venezuela. In 2018, 257.2 thousand tons of wheat were exported in the period from January to March this year – 63 thousand tons. Venezuela is also interested in importing maize, rice, sunflower and sorghum, the service says.

Meanwhile, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, said that the opposition in Venezuela will try again to overthrow the elected government. For Naryshkin it is important that Caracas consolidates its position with the Venezuelan people and negotiates with the opposition, even if Washington makes domestic dialogue difficult.

“The crisis will obviously continue … The failed US-backed coup is obviously not the last … It is important that the legitimate government consistently consolidates the population of the country and join forces,” Naryshkin told reporters at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of the United States of America, of the CIS.