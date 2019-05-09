May 9th – Victory in the Great Patriotic War – Watch Coverage in Moscow and Donbass

FRN reports and observes the following solemn events marking the Victory made possible by the great sacrifice of the Soviet peoples over the Fascist invaders.

May 9, 1945 at 0.43 Moscow time (May 8 at 22.43 CET) in the outskirts of Berlin Karlshorst the final Act on the unconditional surrender of fascist Germany and its armed forces was signed. The Red Army raised this flag over the Reichtag in Berlin. It was the USSR that defeated Hitler. The USSR did 80% of the fighting.

At 10:00 am this morning, May 9th 2019, a parade in honor of the 74th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War will begin on Red Square in Moscow. About 13 thousand military personnel and more than 130 units of wheeled and tracked vehicles, including the legendary Soviet T-34 tank, as well as modern weapons – the T-14 Armata, Terminator BMPT, mobile ground rocket complex “Yars” and others will be paraded.

Live coverage can be viewed here:

From a purely historical point of view, the Berlin act of surrender was not the first. When the Soviet troops surrounded Berlin, the military leadership of the Third Reich raised the question of preserving the remnants of Germany. This was possible only by avoiding unconditional surrender. Then it was decided to capitulate only before the Anglo-American troops, but to continue fighting against the Red Army. The Germans sent representatives to the Allies for official confirmation of the surrender.

Chinese footage of the May 7th rehearsal can be viewed here:

As FRN previously reported, this year will mark the first year that women are included in the Honor Guard procession.

At this moment in the capital of the DPR a solemn parade dedicated to the 74th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War is taking place.

At the end of the Victory Parade in the DPR, the Immortal Regiment will pass through the central streets of Donetsk: residents and guests of the city will carry portraits of their grandfathers and great-grandfathers who fought on the fronts of the Great Patriotic War and presented a peaceful sky to their descendants.

Today Donbass is going through difficult times, but people believe that victory will be ours again! Victory Day today in Donetsk:

On the night of May 7, 1945, in the French city of Reims, an act of surrender to Germany was signed, according to which, from 23 hours on May 8, hostilities ceased on all fronts. The protocol stipulated that it was not a comprehensive agreement on the surrender of Germany and its armed forces. However, the Soviet Union put forward the demand of unconditional surrender as the only condition for ending the war.

The Kremlin considered the signing of the act in Reims only a preliminary protocol and were unhappy that the capitulation act of Germany was signed in France, and not in the capital of the aggressor state. Especially since the fighting on the Soviet-German front still continued.

At the insistence of the leadership of the USSR, the representatives of the allies again gathered in Berlin and, together with the Soviet side, on May 8, 1945, signed another Act of Germany’s surrender. The parties agreed that the first act will be called preliminary, and the second – final.

The final act of the unconditional surrender of Germany and its armed forces was signed by Field Marshal Wilhelm Keitel on behalf of the German Wehrmacht , Admiral Hans Georg von Friedeburg , on behalf of the Navy (Kriegsmarine) , on behalf of the Air Force (Luftwaffe), Colonel-General of Aviation Hans Jürgen Stumpf . The USSR was represented by the Deputy Supreme Commander Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov , the Allies by the Chief Air Marshal of Great Britain Arthur William Tedder .

After the unconditional surrender of Germany, its government and the command of the Wehrmacht began to be considered abolished, and the German troops on the Soviet-German front began to lay down arms. In total, from 9 to 17 May, the Red Army captured about 1.5 million enemy soldiers and officers and 101 generals on the basis of the act of surrender. So ended the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet people.

In the USSR, the capitulation of Germany was announced on the night of May 9, 1945, and on the order of Joseph Stalin on that day a grandiose salute of a thousand guns was given in Moscow. By decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR, commemorating the victorious end of the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet people against the German fascist invaders and the historic victories of the Red Army won on May 9, it was declared Victory Day.