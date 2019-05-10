Trending

MASSIVE: Immortal Regiment March in St. Petersburg yesterday tops 1.2 million

By Guest Author
ST. PETERSBURG – The Immortal Regiment March in St. Petersburg yesterday saw  1.18 million estimated participants. People celebrate Victory Day by carrying portraits of their relatives who fought against nazism, as well as portraits of the Soviet leaders and marshals/generals of the Red Army who lead the country during the war.

 

Foto: Andrei Mikhailov

