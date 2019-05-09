MAJOR: Venezuela Begins Arrests of Coup Leaders – MP Zambrano first to face justice

CARACAS – In a major development from the Bolivarian Republic, a deputy of the Venezuelan AN (National Assembly), and Vice-President of the AN, Edgar Zambrano, has been accused of several crimes, including treason against the country, instigation to the insurrection, conspiracy to commit a crime and usurpation of functions.

The Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) arrested opposition MP Edgar Zambrano on Wednesday for his participation in the failed coup on April 30th. The information was confirmed by the president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Diosdado Cabello. “They detained one of the leaders of the coup on April 30, Edgar Zambrano,” he said in his program “Con el Mazo Dando.” “Edgar Zambrano had $ 9,000 in his pockets,” Cabello said during the program aired on VTV

On May 2, the Full Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), by virtue of the request made by the Attorney General of the Republic, admitted the responsibility of deputy Zambrano in the flagrant commission of crimes that attempt against the Venezuelan State .

The crimes committed by Zambrano are: “treason to the homeland, conspiracy, instigation to the insurrection, civil rebellion, conspiracy to commit a crime, usurpation of functions, public instigation to the disobedience of the laws and continued hatred, planned and sanctioned in articles 128, 132, 143, 145, 163, 213, 285, all of the Criminal Code, respectively and related, provided for and sanctioned in article 37 of the Organic Law Against Organized Crime and Terrorist Financing “.

Likewise, the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) of Venezuela approved on May 7th the removal of parliamentary immunity to eight deputies of the National Assembly (AN), an matter that has been in dispute since 2016, for their participation in the coup attempt. Among them was the first vice president of the AN, Edgar Zambrano.

The other seven opposition deputies, whose parliamentary immunity was revoked are: Herry Ramos, Luis Florido, Richard Blanco, Marianela Magallanes, Américo De Grazia, Andres Velazques and José Calzadilla.

On April 30th, the group of opposition deputies joined the attempted coup of Juan Guaidó and the fugitive of justice Leopoldo López, who together with some 14 rebellious soldiers wanted to generate violence and overthrow the constitutional president Nicolás Maduro.