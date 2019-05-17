MAJOR: Terrorists in Syria preparing chemical attack to BLAME Russia

IDLIB – Terrorists from the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra Front are preparing a provocation in the Syrian province of Idlib with the aim of accusing Russian forces of participating in a chemical attack on civilians, the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria said on Friday.

“According to the locals of the Seracab village, al-Nusra terrorists are preparing a provocation with the use of chemical agents and parts of Russian air munitions, delivered from other parts of Syria,” the center said in a statement. “The provocation is aimed at indicting Russian Aerospace Forces for using «chemical weapons» against the civilians in the Idlib governorate.”

Simulation of «poisoning» Syrians next to the air munitions parts is to be filmed and distributed in social networks and the Western media.

The information obtained by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria from the Seracab residents found confirmation via another independent channel.

The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria continues to monitor the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone and bordering areas.”