MAJOR: Syrian Army steamrolls jihadists, liberates new towns near Idlib

HAMA – The Syrian army has freed three more villages on the border with Idlib province from the militant power of the al-Nusra Front terrorist group, Lebanese broadcaster Al-Mayadeen reported Saturday.

The army liberated the villages of al-Jamaziya, Bab al-Taqa and Mustariha, in the northwest region of Hama province.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian army crossed the southern administrative border of Idlib and established control over other villages after clashes with the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra terrorists.

This was reported by the Al-Watan newspaper.

“The Syrian army crossed the administrative border in southern Idlib province and took control of the villages of Al-Arima and Midan Ghazal after clashes with the al-Nusra Front terrorists,” he said.

Terrorists have recently increased the intensity of the attacks against settlements located in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. Militant groups made many attempts to attack the positions of the Syrian army, but failed.

Government troops and the Syrian Air Force have reacted by intensifying their attacks on Idlib-based terrorists while they are also targeting deposits, artillery positions and observation posts of the al-Nusra Front.

The government forces in Damascus, in turn, undertook a series of attacks against terrorists on Idlib.

The province of Idlib was occupied in 2015 by various armed groups and terrorist organizations.

Following agreements between the insurgent groups and Damascus, armed opponents and terrorist organizations that refused to withdraw from peace were retreating to Idlib due to anti-terrorist operations in Aleppo, Homs, Eastern Guta, Deraa and Al Quneitra.

In 2017, Idlib was transformed into a demilitarized zone, supported by Turkey.

Russia, Turkey and Iran were guarantors of a ceasefire in Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations throughout the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus to provide safe passage for the return of refugees.

According to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), some 5.6 million Syrian refugees have fled the country since 2011. Other million remain internally displaced within Syria.