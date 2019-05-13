MAJOR: Sweden intends to Reopen ‘Rape Case’ Against Assange, faces extradition

STOCKHOLM – The Swedish prosecutor has just announced that Stockholm has determined to reopen to the allegations of rape made against Assange, and that they would be proceeding in this way. The decision to extradite Assange from Sweden to a third country, they claim, would be made jointly with the British authorities.

At the request of the lawyer, the Swedish prosecutor’s office intends to reopen the rape case against the founder of the WikiLeaks website, Julian Assange, who was detained by British police after Ecuador violated its own laws and refused to maintain his asylum status, on April 11th. This was reported by the Deputy Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson.

“New circumstances force us to reconsider the previous decision. For this reason, and also because of the fact that Assange was deprived of liberty in the UK, the victim’s lawyer asked for a resumption of the rape investigation, ” she said at a press conference in Stockholm.

Persson also said that the decision to extradite Assange from Sweden to a third country would be made jointly with the British authorities.

Last Thursday, May 9th, the Swedish prosecutor’s office announced that on Monday, May 13th, it would announce a decision on the possible resumption of the investigation. This morning the announcement was made.

Recall that on May 1st, the London court sentenced Assange to 50 weeks in prison for violating the conditions of release with the possibility of halving the term. At the moment, the London court began to consider the issue of his extradition to the United States. Earlier, the Foreign Ministry of Britain promised not to extradite a journalist if he faces the death penalty.

It is widely believed by experts following these matters, that not only are the allegations likely to be false, but that Stockholm would later be willing to hand Assange over to the United states, as it was believed to be the strategy from the beginning.