Trending

EurasiaBelarusHeadline News

MAJOR: Russia and Belarus Announce Plans to Further Integrate Union State

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,319

The presidents of Russia and Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, have instructed the governments of their countries to develop reciprocal action plans for further integration within the framework of the Union State, according to press secretary Dmitry Peskov, today on May 29th, Interfax reports.

“They had the opportunity to talk on the sidelines ( meetings of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Nur-Sultan ) and discussed issues of promoting integration within the Union State. And they decided to entrust the governments to work out and verify the counter action plans for deeper integration within the framework of the Union State until June 21. After that, when the governments finish this part of their work, the presidents of the two countries will join in, ” he said.

- Advertisement -

At the same time, Peskov noted that the presidents did not discuss the parameters of compensation for the consequences of pollution caused by the Druzhba pipeline. “This is what technical departments are doing,” said Vladimir Putin’s press secretary.

A revision of the integration processes between Belarus and Russia was announced at the end of 2018. After several meetings of the Belarusian and Russian leaders, working groups were created that should examine problematic issues on this topic. In April, it became known that Minsk and Moscow exchanged proposals on further integration relations within the framework of the Union State. According to the Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas , today the positions of the parties converge by 70%.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores1551 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments