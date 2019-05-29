MAJOR: Russia and Belarus Announce Plans to Further Integrate Union State

The presidents of Russia and Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, have instructed the governments of their countries to develop reciprocal action plans for further integration within the framework of the Union State, according to press secretary Dmitry Peskov, today on May 29th, Interfax reports.

“They had the opportunity to talk on the sidelines ( meetings of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Nur-Sultan ) and discussed issues of promoting integration within the Union State. And they decided to entrust the governments to work out and verify the counter action plans for deeper integration within the framework of the Union State until June 21. After that, when the governments finish this part of their work, the presidents of the two countries will join in, ” he said.

At the same time, Peskov noted that the presidents did not discuss the parameters of compensation for the consequences of pollution caused by the Druzhba pipeline. “This is what technical departments are doing,” said Vladimir Putin’s press secretary.

A revision of the integration processes between Belarus and Russia was announced at the end of 2018. After several meetings of the Belarusian and Russian leaders, working groups were created that should examine problematic issues on this topic. In April, it became known that Minsk and Moscow exchanged proposals on further integration relations within the framework of the Union State. According to the Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas , today the positions of the parties converge by 70%.