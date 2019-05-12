Trending

MAJOR: ISIS Terrorists claim creation of new operations in India

By Joaquin Flores
NEW DELHI – The terrorist organization Daesh (“Islamic State, IS, ISIS, ISIL) announced the creation of its“ province ”in India after a clash between the“ caliphate ”and security forces in the Kashmir region disputed by the Indians and Pakistanis. There are no real confirmations of the IS statements, other than the earlier clashes of Islamist militants with law enforcement agencies in the town of Amshipor of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, at the moment, but the organization announced the creation of “Vilayeta Hind “, reported Reuters on May 11th, 2019.

IS’s statement on the creation of a new “province” seems to be intended to strengthen its position after the “Caliphate” lost its last settlement in Syria under its control in March – Baghos village in Deir ez-Zor province.

According to experts, after the defeats in Iraq and Syria, the “caliphate” shifts attention from the Middle East to Asia, as evidenced by a series of terrorist acts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday April 21, which killed 253 people.

“Creating a province in a region where there is nothing like actual control is absurd, but it should not be written off,” said Rita Katz , director of the analytical organization SITE Intel Group, which tracks the activity of Islamic extremists. “The world may turn a blind eye to these statements (IS), but for jihadists in vulnerable regions of the world, these are important gestures that can lay the foundation for restoring the caliphate card.”

At the same time, both Reuters reports and IS claims must be taken with a high degree of skepticism, as both organizations are linked to the U.S intelligence organs and are capable and interested in creating disinformation and misinformation. FRN will be following these developments with all possibilities in mind. However, India has a history in dealing with Islamic extremism in the form of terrorism ever since British imperialists fomented a lasting geopolitical and ideological-religious division, creating Pakistan and India as separate states along religious and semi-ethnic (regionalist) lines.

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

