MAJOR: Iranian commander issues stern warning to U.S imperialists

TEHRAN – On Sunday, a senior commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Amirali Hajizadeh, said the US military presence in the Gulf used to be a serious threat, but now it is an opportunity.

According to the Iranian news agency ISNA , Amirali Hajizadeh said that in the past “an aircraft carrier with at least 40 to 50 aircraft and 6000 military personnel was a serious threat” to Iran.

“But now the threats have turned into opportunities,” added Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the aerospace division of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. “If the Americans make a move, we will hit them in the head.

Lately relations between Iran and the US have worsened. Iran has announced that it would stop observing a number of points in the Joint Global Action Plan (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, which marks a year after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

For example, Tehran has indicated that it would halt the modifications to the reactor at the Arak nuclear plant, which would prevent the production of plutonium for military use.

Meanwhile, US officials announced the deployment of an attack group from the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and a bomb squadron into the area of ​​Iran, describing the detachment as a clear and unequivocal message to the so-called Iranian regime that any attack to the interests of the United States or their allies will be met with relentless force.

In this case, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his country is facing “total war” because of a series of economic and political sanctions on the part of the United States, something never seen before in past decades.

Rouhani said that US sanctions against Iran’s banking sector, international trade and oil exports are even stricter than those that the country suffered during the 8-year war with Iraq, which followed the Islamic Revolution of 1979.