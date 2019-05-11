MAJOR: Giuliani Cancels meeting in Ukraine with Zelensky, due to Democrats’ influence on country

KIEV – Rudolph Giuliani , confidant and personal lawyer to US President Donald Trump, canceled his visit to Kiev. This comes as Donald Trump has mentioned the possibility of investigating pillars of Ukrainian power for possible collusion with Clinton during the 2016 election in the US.

According to the Ukrainian media, Giuliani was supposed to come to Ukraine to meet with newly elected President Vladimir Zelensky. The reason for the cancellation of the flight was the “grueling attacks” in Ukraine’s pro-Democrat party (U.S) and Neo-nazi apologist media (Banderism), that Giuliani was subjected to after announcing his visit.

According to the lawyer himself, political opponents both in Ukraine and in the U.S of the American president accused him of seeking help from Russia for Trump’s re-election in 2020.

Another argument for canceling the visit was Giuliani’s conviction that in Ukraine he would be surrounded by people who are “enemies of the president” and in some cases “enemies of the USA”. And among them there is even one person who has already been “recognized as involved in assisting the democrats in the 2016 investigation.”

At the same time, the lawyer is confident that Zelensky himself is already surrounded by “Trump’s enemies” and expressed fears that the new president of Ukraine will be under the influence of the U.S deep state. Giuliani said that he received information about this “from two very reliable people.”

Giuliani acting as Trump’s envoy, expressed deep regret about this, because during the now cancelled meeting with Zelensky, he intended to “give impetus” to the continuation of the investigation of interference in the 2016 presidential election in favor of Hillary Clinton .

Recall that after the report of the prosecutor Mueller, who failed to find evidence of Trump’s collusion with the Russians in the 2016 elections, the American president launched a counterattack against his political enemies, intending to launch an investigation into the Clinton headquarter’s collusion with Kiev.

Earlier Donald Trump considered the information about this “very interesting” and said that the prosecutor would look closely at the question of any possible interference from Ukraine in the elections in the USA.