AMSTERDAM – Dutch senator and leader of the Forum for Democracy party, Thierry Baudet, assured that Ukraine could be responsible for the demolition of flight MH17 that caused 298 deaths in July 2014.

“Ukraine is also one of the possible culprits of that attack,” Baudet said during a debate with the country’s prime minister, Mark Rutte, ahead of the European Parliament elections, according to the NL Times portal.

Baudet questioned the investigation carried out by the JIT (Joint Investigation Team) composed of experts from Ukraine.

The agency concluded in September 2016 that MH17 flight of the Malaysia Airlines company that was going from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, but downed over Donbass by a missile of the anti-aircraft system Buk, supposedly coming from Russia.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stressed that no anti-aircraft system in the country crossed the border with Ukraine and stressed that the JIT investigation does not include testimonies from residents near the scene of the catastrophe, according to which the missile was launched from an area controlled by the Ukrainian military.

Baudet urged politicians to stop predicting the verdict and accuse Russia.

The judges, he said, are the ones who must decide who is responsible. The senator also questioned the impartiality of the Joint Investigation Team.

On July 17, 2014, the MH17 flight of the Malaysia Airlines company that was heading from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was hit by a missile when it was flying over the Donetsk province, in the east of Ukraine, an area convulsed by the clashes between the troops Ukrainian and the people’s militias.

None of the 298 people who traveled on board the aircraft, mostly Dutch, survived.

Last March, the ex-Ukrainian intelligence officer Vasili Prozorov accused his government of complicity in the downing of flight MH17.

Prozorov pointed directly to the government of the president of then Petr Poroshenko, in particular to Valeri Kondratiuk, who served as deputy chief of the presidential administration and former intelligence minister, and Vasili Kurbatov, head of the central intelligence management of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

The former recalled that he was alarmed that the airspace in the combat zone was open that fateful day, which contradicts international standards.

An investigation carried out by Russia established that the missile with which MH17 flights were shot down belonged to the Ukrainian Army.

Military experts identified the Ukrainian missile by the engine and nozzle codes of the projectile whose fragments were shown by JIT.