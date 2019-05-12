MAJOR: COLOMBIAN FORCES CLAIM KILLING OF CHRISTIAN-COMMUNIST ELN LEADER ‘DARIUS’

Atlanticist proxy and puppet of U.S imperialism, Colombian President Iván Duque, congratulated the armed forces for having murdered the insurgent leader. Just recently, under orders from Washington, Duque accused Maduro of covertly aiding, arming, or otherwise financing some activities of the syncretic Christian-Communist focoist group, known by its initials – ELN.

BOGOTA – The Colombian government has claimed that the head of the rebel group National Liberation Army (ELN), Adalberto Fuentes Rangel, call-sign “Darius” , was martyred in a battle with troops of Army of Colombia in the department of Arauca, in the northeast of the country. The Army said that Fuentes Rangel, who was 32 years old, entered the ELN from age 12, where he was a sniper, expert in the handling of explosives and coordinated attacks on the Caño Limón-Coveñas pipeline, one of the most important in the country.

The military reported yesterday in a statement that they also captured three rebels identified only by their aliases of “Shadow”, “Black” and “Daniel”, who were part of the security body of Fuentes Rangel.

History

The ELN is characterized typically as a revolutionary left-wing armed group involved in the continuing Colombian armed conflict,which has existed in Colombia since 1964.

But in actuality, the ELN advocates a composite communist ideology of Marxism and liberation theology. Rigorously, this makes the ELN an example of a syncretic formation, closer in reality to the Fourth Position, than to the Second Position which is typically ascribed to Marxism.

The best-known form of liberation theology is that which developed within the Catholic Church in Latin America in the 1950s and 1960s, arising principally as a moral reaction to the poverty and social injustice in the region. The term was coined in 1971 by the Peruvian priest Gustavo Gutiérrez, who wrote one of the movement’s defining books, A Theology of Liberation. Other noted exponents include Leonardo Boff of Brazil, Jon Sobrino of Spain, and Juan Luis Segundo of Uruguay.

Latin American liberation theology met opposition in the United States, which accused it of using “Marxist concepts”, and led to admonishment by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) in 1984 and 1986. The Vatican rejected certain forms of Latin American liberation theology for focusing on institutionalized or systemic sin and for identifying Catholic Church hierarchy in South America as members of the same privileged class that had long been oppressing indigenous populations from the arrival of Pizarro onward.

In 2013, it was estimated that the ELN forces consisted of between 1,380 and 3,000 guerrillas. According to former ELN national directorate member Felipe Torres, one fifth of ELN supporters have taken up arms. The ELN has been classified as a terrorist organization by the governments of Colombia, Peru, United States, Canada and the European Union.

The martyrdom of Darius

In the recent operation carried out in the department of Arauca, on the border with Venezuela, the military forces seized, among other objects, a rifle, two pistols, a night telescopic sight and three campaign teams, added the press.