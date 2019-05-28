MAJOR: As war brews, Serbian police in Kosovo arrested by occupying Albanian forces (VIDEOS)

OCCUPIED KOSOVO, Serbia – According to local media, the so-called Kosovo [Albanian] Special Forces (ROSU) entered Serbian settlements in the north of the region and detained several Serbian police.

This morning, the ROSU invaded four Serbian settlements in the north of the region and detained several Serbian policemen. The Serbian Armed Forces have been put on high alert.

The Tanjug news agency reports that at least 13 Serb policemen have been detained by ROSU. Unconfirmed reports point to at least one injured.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic warned that occupying Albanian authorities in Pristina could carry out arrests of Serb police in Kosovo under the pretext of fighting corruption.

The Serbian president promises to “react if the ROSU do not withdraw their forces” from the north. Serbian broadcaster RTS reports “sightings of Serbian Armed Forces and police” towards Kosovo.

In addition, Vucic acknowledged in his address to Serb MPs the loss of control over Kosovo and called for a choice between two scenarios for developing the situation in the region: freeze the conflict or improve relations with Kosovo.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized by more than 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and some other countries still do not recognize the independence of Kosovo.

Last month Serbia and Kosovo agreed on a summit in Berlin to resume negotiations after leaders in France and Germany warned the bitter enemies that resolving their dispute was crucial for future ties with the European Union.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have organized a work dinner for neighbors whose relationship has worsened in recent months.

Last Monday, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said they agreed to meet again in Paris in early July.

Macron and Merkel stressed that prospects for EU membership were not on the Berlin agenda but remained in the hands of the European Commission.

“Instead, this is a policy of stability that we want for the region,” said the French leader.