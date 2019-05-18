Maduro warns US soldiers not to enter Venezuela as soldiers swear loyalty to the homeland

CARACAS – In the course of the March of Military Loyalty, led by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan military has warned US soldiers awaiting them with weapons in their hands.

On Friday, Nicolás Maduro visited the state of Aragua, where he held, along with thousands of soldiers and officers, the March of Loyalty.

The president walked two miles surrounded by military alongside a row of tanks and other military equipment.

During the event, Maduro also confirmed the start of the dialogue process with the opposition in Norway and assured that his delegation brought “good news“.

Later, Nicolas Maduro decorated several soldiers and made a speech in which he returned to criticize US imperialism.

Then the military began to chant : “Only the one who fights has a right to exist […] Listen, little gringo, what I’m going to tell you.You will never intervene in my country.We are ready.With Russian weaponry in hand we are waiting for you.”

On April 30, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó and his supporters focused on the road next to the La Carlota military base, calling on the Venezuelan people and the army to take to the streets to topple the leader of the country, Nicolás Maduro.

According to the country’s defense minister, Vladimir Padrino López, the Venezuelan Armed Forces continue to be completely loyal to the legitimate authorities. The attempted coup failed.

Venezuela has faced a serious political crisis with Juan Guaidó, proclaiming himself interim president of the country on January 23, receiving recognition by Brazil, the United States and more than 50 other nations.

China, Russia, Bolivia, Turkey and numerous other countries recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela. All international bodies like the United Nations also continued to recognize Maduro as the legitimate president of the Caribbean country. All coup attempts against Maduro will continue to fail.