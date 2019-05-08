MADURO GOES ON THE OFFENSIVE: Prosecutorial action against Venezuelan traitors begins

CARACAS – The Venezuelan Supreme Court has opened a criminal case against seven opposition politicians for treason and incitement to rebellion, the court said in a statement.

The Supreme Court said in a statement that politicians Henry Ramos Allup, Luis Florido, Marianela Magallanes, Jose Simón Calzadilla, Américo De Grazia, Richard Blanco and Andrés Velázquez were indicted by the attorney general for alleged crimes of “treason, conspiracy, instigation of insurrection, military rebellion, conspiracy to commit a crime, usurpation of functions and public incitement to disobedience.”

Some of the accused politicians were alongside opposition leader Juan Guaidó during the failed military coup attempt on April 30 in front of Generalissimo Air Force Base Francisco de Miranda.

The Supreme Court upheld a similar lawsuit last week against the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Edgar Zambrano.

Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president told reporters that the country’s opposition is “very close to achieving change” in the country.

Guaidó gave an interview to the AFP news agency on Monday. He said the attempted coup last week failed because some of the military who swore allegiance to him failed to move forward in an attempt to topple President Nicolás Maduro.

Last week, Guaidó made another attempt to overthrow Maduro, urging Venezuelans and the military to take to the streets and call for the president’s downfall. However, Maduro has made sure to ensure the loyalty of commanders from all regions and areas of integral defense.

Although his attempted coup on April 30 failed, Guaidó said it was clearly visible that the Armed Forces no longer support Maduro. He later admitted that the opposition had mischaracterized his support within the Armed Forces during the attempted coup against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The situation in Venezuela has remained tense since January, when Guaidó proclaimed himself acting president. The United States and 54 other countries recognized the opponent and called on Maduro to resign. Russia, China and several other countries said they recognized Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.