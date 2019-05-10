Lugansk forces shoot down Ukrainian spotter drone

May 10, Lugansk, in Novorosinform:

The air defense units of the People’s Militia of the LPR shot down another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Ukrainian armed forces.

[We have reported before on the Ukrainian use of drones in their warfare against the Republics of the Donbass. See “Ukrainian Military Using Ag Research Drones for Artillery Spotting.” American drone makers advertise that “Fixed wing ag drones are the choice when you have lots of ground to cover.” When you have the drone’s memory chip you have military intel. We also published about Ukraine’s latest military industry, making spy drones — tr]

The drone was conducting reconnaissance over the area of the village of Veselaya Gora in the Slavyanoserbsky District. This was announced by the head of the press service of the defense department of the Republic, Yakov Osadchy.

Drones, and ridding the skies of them, have become a regular feature of the war against the Donbass Republics:

“On May 6, thanks to the skillful actions of the air defense personnel, the Ukrainian drone of the Phantom type was put out of commission by one of the units of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade. The drone had conducted a reconnaissance flight over the territory of the LPR near the village of Veselaya Gora,” said Osadchy.

We recall, on April 14, the DPR air defense forces destroyed a Ukrainian drone. On April 10, the people’s militia of the LPR knocked down a UAV.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian militants are planning to use shock drones for shelling KPVV “Stanitsa Luganskaya.

“On March 26, it became known that the Ukrainian militants tried to undermine the OSCE patrol with the help of a drone.

On the same day, the LNR air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian drone.

On March 20, President of Ukraine Poroshenko unveiled a video of tests of new Turkish combat drones. Ukraine had previously declared that it would equip Turkish drones with missiles to hit armored vehicles and naval targets.