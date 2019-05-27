Lavrov WARNS the US against decision to send additional troops to the Middle East

MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned of the risks of the US decision to send an additional military contingent to the Middle East region.

“As for Trump’s decision to send 1,500 additional military personnel to those deployed in the Middle East and North Africa region, you know that the risks increase as long as military capacity is strengthened,” Lavrov said.

US President Donald Trump announced the decision to send some 1,500 additional troops to the Middle East to protect the US military there.

Situation in the Persian Gulf

Lavrov said Iran’s initiative to sign a non-aggression agreement in the Persian Gulf may represent a first step toward achieving detente in the area.

“To agree not to attack each other would, apparently, be the first step towards detente, and we would rate such a pact as correct,” said the Russian foreign minister.

Yesterday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Yavad Zarif said that his country is willing to sign a non-aggression agreement with the Arab countries.

For Lavrov, Tehran’s proposal has much in common with Russia’s initiative to “begin the process of forming a security concept in the Persian Gulf area.”

The head of Russian diplomacy indicated that the work should involve, in addition to Iran, the Arab countries and the other neighboring States.

According to the diplomat, the proposal was discussed earlier, but among the Arab countries there is no single position on the matter.

Growing tensions between the United States and Iran in the Persian Gulf have similarities to the incident in the Gulf of Tonkin, the false flag operation carried out by Washington to justify its participation in the Vietnam War. This is what Lawrence Korb says in an article for National Interest.

Despite the fact that many analysts have observed in the current situation and in the declarations of the United States on the increase of the military capabilities of Iran a worrying similarity with the pre-war period of Iraq in 2002 and 2003, Korb, who was secretary Defense deputy of the US between 1981 and 1985, does not see it that way.

Due to the current buildup of US forces in the Persian Gulf region, which now includes a six-ship battle group equipped with at least fifty combat aircraft, an amphibious ship, a Patriot missile battery and four nuclear weapons, there is a There is a serious risk that accidents or calculation errors will occur again, such as the one that occurred in Tonkin in 1964.