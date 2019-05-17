Lavrov and Maas discuss Russia’s rapprochement with Council of Europe

HELSINKI – Today May 17 in Helsinki, on the sidelines of the session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CCEE), German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas held a scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. According to the German Foreign Ministry, in addition to the hot topics related to Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine and Iran, the issue of preserving the membership of the Russian Federation in the Council of Europe was discussed.

“Other topics of the talks are Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine and Iran,” the German Foreign Ministry noted, stressing that “Russia belongs to the Council of Europe and must pay its dues again” to the organization.

In Helsinki, meetings of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland and colleague from Germany Heiko Maas are scheduled. The main theme of the agenda of the ministerial session is “Modern Challenges to the Future of the CoE”. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that during it specific decisions will be taken aimed at continuing the withdrawal of the Organization from the institutional crisis provoked by the unlawful deprivation of the rights of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Recall that the six-month Finnish presidency of the CMCE is being completed, which will be transferred to France.