Yulia Skripal selling her apartment in Moscow and is looking for a new owner for her dog.

The daughter of the former GRU agent, poisoned in Great Britain, has already sold a car by proxy

TASS, May 18th. Julia Skripal, the daughter of the former GRU colonel Sergei Skrypal, poisoned in the UK, does not plan to return to Russia, has already sold a car in Moscow by proxy and is looking for a buyer for her apartment, as well as a new owner for her dog, Victoria Skripal, Sergei Skripal’s niece told TASS.

“Yulia Skripal does not plan to return to Russia: she has already sold a Ford car by proxy, and now there is an active sale going on for her two-room apartment. They are looking for a buyer – this is not secret, her friend is selling the apartment by proxy. They communicate with her friend through social networks” <.. >

A corner one-bedroom apartment in a house on the first floor is located in a residential area in the north-west of Moscow on Davydkovskaya Street. Yulia is its registered owner. In addition, Yulia has asked to find good hands, a good home for her dog, a black pooch named Noir,” said Skripal. She clarified that she still takes care of Sergey Skripal’s 90-year-old mother. “My mother’s health is challenged, because on July 24, Grandma will turn 91. Last year, Julia called her on her grandmother’s birthday for the last time,” said Victoria.

Victoria Skripal suggested that after selling the apartment, Julia will make a statement that she will not return to Russia anymore. “She will have to make such a statement so that I can calm down,” she told the TASS news agency.

According to the British side, the GRU ex-colonel Sergey Skripal, convicted in Russia for spying for the UK, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia were exposed on March 4, 2018 to a nerve agent in Salisbury. Later, London came out with the statement that this substance called “Novichok” was allegedly being developed in Russia, on this basis accusing Moscow of involvement in the incident. The Russian side categorically rejected all speculation on this score, pointing out that there were no programs for the development of such a substance in either the USSR or the Russian Federation.