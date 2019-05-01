Joint naval maneuvers from Russia and China are a STRONG warning against West

QINGDAO, China – The Russian and Chinese navies have begun joint naval maneuvers, called Naval Interaction 2019.

The Russian-Chinese naval maneuvers began on Monday in the waters near the Chinese port of Qingdao, located in Shandong province. The coastal phase of the maneuvers took place on April 29 and 30, while the simulation of fighting at sea will be held between May 1 and 4.

According to reports from the Pacific Fleet Information Department, the group of Russian warships participating in the maneuvers consists of: Varyag missile cruiser, Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Tributs, Sovershenny corvette, Oslyabya large landing vessel, rescue vessel Igor Belousov and tanker Irkut.

Specialist Sergei Sudakov commented the naval maneuvers that just begun a few days earlier.

“Today’s exercises confirm that within our cooperation we have not only political and economic commitments, but we are also opening new pages in our military interaction. In previous large-scale exercises, the Chinese side has proved to be a very reliable partner with whom you can cooperate in combat conditions,” he said.

“That is why today we have perfected the capacities to carry out joint actions at sea …” he said, pointing out that these are “very important steps”.

At the same time, the political scientist added that this “is also a very good signal that we give the Western world, the United States, in case they continue to behave extremely aggressively, as they have done lately.”

To sum up, the expert emphasized that “we [Russia] are ready to declare that we are working towards some joint military action in case there is any threat to China or Russia.”

In his view, the United States considers a possible military alliance between China and Russia as a serious threat.

“This would be very unpleasant for the US because there is Russia, which has good military technologies and is rapidly introducing innovations, and there is China, which is also very adaptable, and also has a large amount of labor and enormous potential for recruiting the army.”

“All this creates certain threats to the United States, and they would like anyway to create a barrier between Russia and China so that we would not have joint exercises so that our relations would be cold. Today confirms the opposite is happening,” said the analyst.