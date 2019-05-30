Iran’s possible exit from nuclear deal could lead to WAR

MOSCOW – The increase in Iran’s intentions to leave the Joint Action Plan (JCPOA), the Iranian nuclear deal, could pave the way for the collapse of the agreement and a possible military confrontation, said Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Serguei Ryabkov, in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

Ryabkov was in Iran on Wednesday to meet with officials of the Foreign Ministry.

The diplomat said in the interview that Russia expressed during the meeting its concern about Tehran’s intentions to leave the agreement to Iran.

“This could pave the way for the collapse of JCPOA and the emergence of a chaotic situation in which the risks of a military confrontation would increase even more,” Ryabkov said.

Donald Trump’s government will ban the United States financial system’s Trade Support Facility (INSTEX) if it comes into force, Bloomberg quoted a document written by the undersecretary of the US Treasury Department as saying.

Neither the US president nor the European Union have commented on the issue so far.

INSTEX is an EU mechanism for bilateral deals with Iran circumventing US sanctions, reimposed on Washington’s unilateral exit from the Joint Action Plan (JCPOA), the Iranian nuclear agreement.

US sanctions against Iran are primarily aimed at the country’s oil industry and are aimed at reducing Iran’s oil exports to zero.

China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the EU criticized Washington for its unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and its decision not to extend waivers to nuclear non-proliferation projects.

Commenting on the US movement, the signatories of the agreement emphasized that lifting the sanctions related to the nuclear agreement was an essential part of the JCPOA.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country would take action on the nuclear deal if the EU could not help Iran fight US sanctions.