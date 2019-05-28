Iranian commander on U.S: ‘Negotiating with the devil does not bear fruit’

TEHRAN – Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States will supposedly come to terms with Tehran, but Iranian officials seem unwilling to sit down at the negotiating table.

A senior official of Iran’s elite military force ruled out peace talks with the United States, referring to Washington as the “Great Satan.”

“Negotiating with the devil, says the Koran, does not bear fruit,” said Admiral Ali Fadavi, deputy coordinator of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, according to Fars News.

The Pentagon deployed an aircraft carrier and a fleet of B-52 bombers in the Middle East, as well as Patriot missiles and F-15 fighters. Undaunted by this demonstration of power, Ali Fadavi described that the US military presence in the region is “weaker in history.”

Washington said the military buildup in the Middle East is motivated by intelligence data indicating that Iran and its representatives are plotting an attack on their regional interests.

“We have information you do not want to know about,” said US President Donald Trump. “They are very threatening and we have to have great security for this country and many other places.”

Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the UN, in response, dismissed the allegations of “false intelligence.”

On Friday, US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the military was sending an additional 1,500 troops, as well as combat aircraft, drones and anti-aircraft missile systems to the Middle East.

Increasing tensions between the US and Iran in the Persian Gulf have similarities to the incident in the Gulf of Tonkin, Washington’s false flag operation to justify the start of the Vietnam War, analyst Lawrence Korb said in an article for National Interest.

While many analysts compare the situation and recent US statements about Iran’s increased military capabilities with the pre-Iraq war in 2002 and 2003, Lawrence Korb, who served as deputy US Secretary of Defense between 1981 and 1985, has another opinion.

Due to the current US surge in the Persian Gulf, which now includes an attack group of six ships, at least 50 fighter jets, an amphibious vessel, a battery of Patriot missiles and four nuclear weapons, there is a serious risk of coming back accidents or miscalculations like that occurred in Tonkin in 1964, explained Korb in his article for National Interest.