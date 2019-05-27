IRAN MOCKS TRUMP: US military presence in Middle East is ‘weakest in history’

TEHRAN – Earlier this month the United States sent an attack group led by the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and a bomber task force to the Gulf region with the aim of leaving supposed a clear and unambiguous message to Tehran.

The deputy commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as quoted the Fars news agency, said that the US military presence in the Middle East is currently at the weakest level in its history.

“The Americans are at present in the weakest era of their presence in West Asia throughout history and have the minimum number of warships in the Persian Gulf,” Lieutenant Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Ali Fadavi told FNA on Sunday.

The top commander also rejected any kind of talks with the United States, saying negotiations with Washington is “useless”.

In relevant remarks earlier this month, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi played down the “theatrical and useless” presence of the US aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf, stressing Iran’s preparedness to defend the country against any warmongering.

“Today, speaking of the dispatch of aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf is nothing new and they are attempting to magnify the shadow of war,” Rear Admiral Khanzadi said in the Southern city of Bandar Abbas.

“Their presence in the region is theatrical and useless,” he underlined.

The United States reinforced its military presence by moving an attack group, B-52 bombers, F-15 fighters and Patriot missiles into the region.

Earlier, US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan had said that the United States has no interest in raising tensions or seeking a conflict with Iran.

Tensions between countries have risen since May 2018 after Donald Trump left the Iranian nuclear deal. The United States imposed several sanctions against the Islamic Republic, targeting the financial system, military and other spheres of the country.

On May 8, Iran announced that it would suspend some of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement.