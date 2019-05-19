Iran calls on Iraqi militia to be ready for ‘WAR’ against America

TEHRAN – The special unit commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps held a meeting in Baghdad that could be considered as a signal of preparation for the mobilization of Iranian forces in the region, British media reported.

Major General Qassem Suleimani, who heads the Quds Force, a special unit of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), held a meeting in Iraq’s capital Baghdad three weeks ago with representatives of militias backed by Tehran, the Guardian reported quoting an anonymous source.

According to the British newspaper, the Iranian general told his supporters in Iraq to “prepare for a proxy war.”

Two intelligence sources say Qassem Suleimani persuaded representatives of militias loyal to Iran, which could mean the mobilization of Iran’s forces in Iraq.

Currently US-Iran relations are going through a worsening as the US increases its military presence in the Middle East. For its part, Iran says it is ready to respond to a possible attack by the US military.

The main task of the Quds Force is the organization, training, supply of war material and support to the foreign Islamic revolutionary movements throughout the Islamic world.

The deputy chief of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced that US Navy vessels in the Persian Gulf region are already within the range of Iranian short-range missiles.

US Navy units that have been sent to the Persian Gulf and are now in the region can be reached by the short-range missiles available to the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The deputy chief pointed out that the United States could not sustain a war in the region, Fars said.

“Even our short-range missiles can easily hit [US] ships in the Persian Gulf,” Mohammad Saleh Jokar, the deputy head of the IRGC for parliamentary issues, said on Friday.

Jokar emphasized that the United States would not be able to maintain a conflict with Iran for economic, social and lack of effective reasons.