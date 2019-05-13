Iran Affirms Preparedness for WAR with U.S if provocations continue

The Government of Iran has affirmed its preparedness for war with the United States, and stated that it will not hesitate to respond directly if the United States (US) makes a military movement in the Persian Gulf area , where it deployed an aircraft carrier and several bombers.

TEHRAN – After a series of provocations by the U.S including the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln to the Persian Gulf, as well as continued pressure from Washington and Wall Street on the EU not to implement the agreed to JCPOA deal with Iran, the Islamic Republic has made clear they are not hesitant to resort to a military response to any military provocation. The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, reported on his side that they do not want a war, but warned that they are also prepared to respond to any attack.

“An aircraft carrier that has at least 40 to 50 aircraft and carries 6,000 troops was a serious threat to us in the past, but now it is a target and threats have changed to opportunities,” said the head of the aerospace division of the Revolutionary Guards. from Iran, Amirali Hajizadeh.

In statements made by the Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA), Hajizadeh said that if the Americans carry out a military movement “we will hit them in the head“.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the deployment of US military units in the Middle East area is an act of deterrence because he has intelligence on potential Iranian attacks.

“We have seen these reports (…) we are worried,” said Pompeo, interviewed by the US television network CNBC.

The US official said that the objective of his country “is not a war,” however, warned that “in case Iran decides to go against US interests (…) we are prepared to respond appropriately.”

The government of US President Donald Trump has resumed economic and financial sanctions against Iran aimed at cutting off all its oil exports, as a way to pressure Tehran to abandon its program of nuclear energy use.