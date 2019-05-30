Intelligence does not sleep: ANOTHER American plane CAUGHT SPYING near the Crimea

CRIMEA – A US electronic intelligence aircraft was detected today (29) flying over the sky over the Black Sea, reports PlaneRadar monitoring portal.

The Lockheed EP-3E Aries II aircraft, belonging to the US Air Force with tail number 157316, took off from the air base of Souda Bay on the Greek island of Crete. At 12.15 p.m., Moscow time (6:15 p.m., Brasília) was sighted near the Crimean coast.

13:10 мск.

Продолжает разведывательный полёт вдоль черноморского побережья России🇷🇺. pic.twitter.com/hGukBdi2fA — PlaneRadar (@ua4wiy_) May 29, 2019

According to data provided by the portal, at 13:10 Moscow time, the plane was still conducting a reconnaissance flight along the Russian Black Sea coast.

The portal also highlights that at 2:40 pm Moscow time, the reconnaissance aircraft completed the mission.

The presence of unmanned aircraft and reconnaissance aircraft near the borders of Russia has increased significantly in recent years. Aircraft are regularly detected near the Crimean peninsula, the Krasnodar region and the Baltic Sea and also near Russian bases in Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry had already appealed to Washington to abandon these reconnaissance operations, but the Pentagon refused.

Last week, a German Navy’s Lockheed P-3C CUP patrol aircraft was caught carrying out a reconnaissance flight near the border with Kaliningrad region.

The long-range maritime patrol aircraft Lockheed P-3C CUP Orion, which belongs to the German Navy, completed a reconnaissance mission in the Kaliningrad region.

According to information revealed by the Plane Radar flight tracking feature, the German aircraft approached the Russian coastline at a distance of 32 kilometers.

13:45 мск.

Патрульный самолёт Lockheed P-3C CUP Orion, ВМС Германии🇩🇪, бортовой номер 60+07, позывной GNY4500, выполняет патрулирование в районе полётной информации #FIR Калининградской🇷🇺 области. pic.twitter.com/ebr2sHxMNU — PlaneRadar (@ua4wiy_) May 24, 2019

Lately, foreign reconnaissance drones and aircraft have been flying over the Baltic Sea in the Crimea and Krasnodar regions and near the Russian military base in Syria. The reconnaissance activity was also noted on the border between Ukraine and Donbass.