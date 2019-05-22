HERE WE GO AGAIN: US says it has found signs of use of chemical weapons in Syria

WASHINGTON DC – The US State Department said today that there are signs that the Syrian government may be using chemical weapons, including a suspected chlorine attack on Sunday in northwestern Syria.

“We are still collecting information on this incident, but we repeat our warning that if the Assad regime uses chemical weapons, the United States and our allies will respond quickly and appropriately,” the statement said.

Major General Viktor Kupchishin, head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said on Tuesday that terrorists operating in the desolated zone of Idlib have significant amounts of poisonous substances with which they carry ammunition to be used in staged provocations.

It was not the first time Russia has warned that terrorists operating in Syria continue to prepare provocations with chemical weapons in Syria.

The al-Nusra Front terrorist group have attempted to attack Syrian Army positions using tanks and vehicles filled with explosives, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said.

“On May 21, 2019, militants of illegal armed groups under the leadership of the Nusra Front terrorist group attempted to attack the positions of government forces in al-Habit, Kafr Nabudah and Kafr-Zeita area [in Hama province] with the use of tanks and vehicles filled with explosives,” said head of the center, Major General Viktor Kupchishin in a daily meeting.

In addition, terrorists filled ammunition with nerve agents to stage provocations to blame the Syrian army for using chemical weapons, according to the Russian military.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the Nusra Front terrorist group was preparing a false flag in the Syrian province of Idlib to frame the Russian Aerospace Forces for allegedly targeting civilians with chemical weapons.

The terrorists planned to film the alleged poisoning of civilians alongside fragments of Russian ammunition and later spread the images across social platforms and the Western media, the military added.

In the past two weeks, terrorists would have increased the number of attacks in the northwestern provinces of Syria, particularly in Idlib. Earlier this month, the terrorists fired the frequency of attacks in the Syrian provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia. They are also trying to attack the positions of the Syrian army in the region. Government forces reacted by boosting their attacks on terrorists in Idlib province and destroying depots, artillery positions and observation posts of the group.