GETTING DESPERATE: Russia slams ridiculous US claims that Moscow fostered instability in Venezuela

MOSCOW – The US continues to carry out its provocations against Venezuela and at the same time launch absurd accusations against Moscow, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“The statements about the alleged Russian responsibility in the situation in Venezuela are absurd,” the spokeswoman said.

Zakharova added that “while all countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as most states in other regions, are clearly opposed to military intervention in Venezuela, the US military continues its open provocation.”

The diplomatic spokeswoman also said that negotiations with the US Southern Command on the initiative of the Venezuelan opposition “in order to overthrow the legitimate authorities” are “out of the ordinary.”

Representative of opposition leader Juan Guaidó in the United States, Carlos Vecchio, called for a meeting with South Command chief Craig Faller but was served Monday by US state and defense officials.

In addition, Zakharova recalled the incursion of a US vessel into the territorial waters of Venezuela earlier this month.

On May 9, when it approached 14 nautical miles from the port of La Guaira, the US vessel received an order from a Venezuelan patrol boat to leave the waters, instruction was obeyed.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro called the raid a provocation.

- Advertisement -

“These actions increase tensions and do not favor trust,” Zakharova said.

Finally, Zakharova reiterated the appeal to Venezuelan politicians to apply peaceful methods in the political struggle.

“We consider inadmissible the steps that provoke a civil war and the attempts to overthrow the legitimate president by force,” he said.

On April 30, in Venezuela, an attempted military coup was thwarted by opposition MP Guaidó, who proclaimed himself “interim president” of the country at the end of January.

Guaidó was immediately recognized by the United States, which was joined by about 50 countries, half of them European.

Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Iran and Turkey, among other nations, continue to support Maduro’s constitutional order and government.

Mexico and Uruguay refused to recognize Guaidó, declared themselves neutral and proposed a dialogue between the parties to overcome the crisis.

While the US repeatedly threatens it has all the options on the table, including that of a military intervention in Venezuela.