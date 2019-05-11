GETTING DESPERATE: Guaidó says he would accept US military intervention in Venezuela

CARACAS – Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaidó has said he could accept a US military intervention in Venezuela if it helps solve the crisis in the country.

“If the Americans proposed a military intervention, I would probably accept it,” Guaidó said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Guaidó did not exclude that the opposition authorities of Venezuela could resort to the constitutional norm that foresees external military intervention.

According to the opposition, currently the only foreign military units that are present in Venezuela are the Cuban military, which supports the legitimate president Nicolás Maduro.

The crisis in Venezuela worsened on April 30, when Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who proclaimed himself the country’s acting president, launched the so-called Operation Freedom to remove Nicolás Maduro from power. In a video posted on Twitter, Guaidó appeared alongside some military personnel and opposition leader Leopoldo López, who was imprisoned in 2014 and was released by the rebels at the La Carlota airbase in Caracas. Guaidó called for a “non-violent struggle” and said he had the military on his side and said that “the time is now.”

According to Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, the Venezuelan Armed Forces continue to be completely loyal to the legitimate authorities.

Venezuela has dealt with a serious political crisis, with opposition leader Juan Guaidó proclaiming himself interim president of the country on January 23.

The US and several countries in Europe and Latin America, including Brazil and Colombia, have recognized Guaidó as interim president of the country.

Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Turkey, Mexico, Iran and many other countries expressed their support for Maduro as legitimate president and demanded that other countries respect the principle of non-interference in Venezuelan internal affairs.

Although Guaidó continually tried to foster a coup through political and military means, he has failed in every effort and proven to only be a puppet of the US.