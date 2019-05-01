German police refuse to detain violent Syrian ‘refugee’ who brutally beat woman in public

MAGDEBURG – Russian media is reporting that in Germany the public is discussing another attack by a refugee from the Middle East on respectable townsfolk. A native of Syria, according to reports on EA, beat an 18-year-old high school student and another medical student in a tram, but was never detained by the police.

The incident occurred in Magdeburg. According to EA’s account originally said to have run in the Magdeburger Volksstimme, the victims are an 18-year-old high-school student and a 28-year-old medical student who was beaten by a migrant directly in the tram in broad daylight and without warning. A fracture of the nose and arm, three lacerated wounds on the head and a fracture of the anterior wall of the frontal sinus — such were the injuries of the Magdeburgers.

The media found out that the 34-year-old Syrian is already known to the police. He is suspected of assault and injury, at least three times in North Rhine-Westphalia. At the same time, the Magdeburg police decided that this time there were no grounds for detention either. The guards of the order motivated their decision by the fact that “the exact severity of the injuries has not yet been established.” The trouble-maker was sent to a psychiatric university hospital because he stated that he “wants to harm himself.” After the examination, the refugee was released.

It was only possible to send the suspect to jail after the girl’s parents used all the levers of power and society. The family appealed to the prosecutor’s office with a complaint about the actions of the police, and forensic scientists re-examined the victims (the injuries were classified as “potentially life-threatening”). In total, eight days after the beating, the district court issued an arrest warrant. On the same day, the Syrian was arrested in Magdeburg.

The high school girl’s mother commented on the incident:

“The truth should not be hidden. Such a thug should be closed or immediately expelled. Those who seek protection should not suffer from criminals who can riot with impunity in our state. This is a ticking time bomb. ”

Separately, the reaction of other passengers on the tram should be noted. Nobody came to the aid of the girl and the young man. According to the gymnasium student, the passengers turned away, and one of them even expressed a claim that blood was dripping onto his trousers.

A few posters with inscriptions appeared on the stations of the metro and cars of Berlin: “Go home – the war is over. Syria needs you. ” The authorities found similar propaganda to be made by so-called extremists that were “opposed to refugees in Germany”. The posters were promptly removed, even after receiving apparent approval by the agencies which sell the space. The posters were not ‘activist’ in nature, but rather professionally illuminated signs in officially designated advertising areas.