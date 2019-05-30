GAME CHANGER: Russia develops new anti-nuke missile for 5th generation Su-57 fighters

MOSCOW – A promising anti-nuclear missile has been launched in Russia, which will equip, among others, the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksei Krivoruchko told reporters on Thursday.

During a visit to the military armament and military equipment factory Detal, which participates in the development of brand new Russian armament, the deputy minister disclosed some details of the development of this new missile.

“Today, the company is developing the active radar steering module for the promising anti-aircraft missile in the interest of the Russian Defense Ministry, which in particular should be used on Su-57 aircraft,” he said.

Krivoruchko explained that a meeting was held at the plant, in which Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that a major contract will soon be signed for the manufacture of the full range of armaments for Su-57 fighters.

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation Russian fighter. The first batch of 12 aircraft is to be delivered to the Russian Armed Forces this year. The combination of high maneuverability with the ability to perform supersonic flights, as well as a modern complex of on-board equipment and low visibility, ensure the Su-57’s superiority over its competitors.

Series production of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter has begun and the first aircraft is already at the assembly line of KnAAPO, Russia’s largest aircraft maker.

- Advertisement -

By the end of this year, it is expected that the first Su-57 fighter, considered a significant competitor to the analogues of other countries, will enter service in the Russian Aerospace Force, said Deputy Defense Minister of Russia Aleksei Krivoruchko.

“We will be receiving the first plane by the end of this year.We are already talking about serial production.We are now evaluating the aircraft’s readiness as well as preparing the Su-57 series production plant.We are fully satisfied with what we have seen and we hope that all plans will be fulfilled,” Krivoruchko told reporters after visiting the factory located in the Russian city of Komsomolsk-no-Amur.

The Russian channel Zvezda has published the video of the assembly of the first airplane Su-57 that will be produced in series.

It is estimated that the new aircraft will be presented during the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show, according to the Russian state-owned company Rosoboronexport, which is responsible for the import and export of military equipment.

In early May, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need to completely re-equip three air regiments of the Russian Aerospace Force with Su-57 fighters by 2028.

The combination of high maneuverability of the fifth-generation Su-57 Russian jet with the possibility of supersonic flight, as well as a modern complex of on-board equipment and low visibility, ensures Su-57 superiority over its competitors.