GAINING VICTORIES: Syrian Army, Russian Air Force liberate territories in northern Hama from US-backed terrorists

HAMA, Syria – Several regions in northern Hama province are now already controlled by the Armed Forces of the Syrian Arab Republic, a Syrian military source said.

“At 6:00am local time, the Army began a major military operation in the north of Hama province on the Braidij side, and at 10:00am they were able to enter Mazraat ar-Radi and the locality of al-Bana, also known as al-Janabira,” the source said.

The same source said that during the operation the Syrian army used aviation, including Russian, missiles and artillery against the combatants of the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra group.

The agency’s interlocutor also added that this operation is part of the preparation for re-establishment of control over other strategically important areas in the north of Hama.

During the last week the military increased the bombing of localities in the north of the province of Hama, in Aleppo and in the mountains of Latakia. The militant groups make many unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of the Syrian Army.

The Government Armed Forces and the Syrian Air Force stepped up attacks on militants in Idlib – bombing targets are warehouses, fire positions and advanced observation posts of the Al-Nusra terrorist group.

Days ago, the Syrian army repelled an attack carried out by armed groups in the village of Maaranaz, in the northwestern Syria province of Aleppo.

“The Syrian army repelled an attack by armed groups with Turkish support in the village of Maaranaz, northwest of the city of Aleppo,” another source said.

According to the source, the armed groups suffered major losses as a result of violent clashes with the Syrian Army. As a result of the losses, the source said, armed groups withdrew. At least 15 militants have died in clashes, he added.

This comes as the Syrian Army makes final preparations to assault terrorist forces operating in Idlib.

A video of the Syrian Army mobilization can be seen below.