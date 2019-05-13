FULL SITUATION REPORT: Syrian Army Advances, Latakia and Hama

By Vladimir Gujanicic, for FRN – After almost seven days of offensive fighting, the Syrian army gradually progressed to the north. It can be said from the fact that large scale operations have not yet started. For now, the fronts are open in the north of the Hama and north of Latakia. Already in the first battles saw the character of combat actions that was expected. The Syrian army uses its superiority in firepower in aviation and artillery while the terrorist forces are standardized massively using ATGMs. The first effort of the Syrian army is led by units in charge of the break-up of the front, primarily of the Tigers, 4th Armored Division and the Republican Guard, the opening of the fronts is expected elsewhere.

Syrian government forces continue the intense fighting in Hama province. Recall that the Army managed to recover the town of Al Sharia on May 11. Meanwhile, at least four people died on May 12 in a mortar attack by terrorists against the town of Skalbiyah, also located in the Syrian province of Hama. Terrorists have recently increased attacks on areas in northern Hama province, Aleppo and Latakia.

Government forces, in turn, increased their attacks against terrorists in Idlib.

In the course of the previous fighting, the Syrian army has liberated two more big cities Kafar Naboduah and Kalat al-Mudik and over 10 villages and smaller towns.

The offensive from the direction of Kafar Naboduah seems to have come from the direction of the northwest, in order to free up Jabal Zavijah, which is of strategic importance. If the Syrian Army climbs to this elevation and begins to sidestep and break down the HTS, success is guaranteed by the mere capture of the dominant position of the rest of the front to the north, under the full transparency of the Syrian Army and the direct operation of artillery and long-range assets (ATGM).

The only success of terrorists has now been achieved in defense of a significant visa, Tal Saker, which is key to the defense of Habit City. The losses of terrorists are in hundreds and government forces only in tens. It is also evident that terrorists increasingly use Russian anti-tank systems Konkurs, Kornet and Fagot to avoid interference, because it is known that in the Sarab system the Syrian army found a useful counter measure against the US developed system.

Another important area is the north of Latakia where the battle takes place in the city of Kabana, which are in dominant positions. The battle for Kabane is of strategic importance, because whoever controls the Kabani city is actually already controlled by Jisr Al-Shughur, who is from the pinnacle of the palm. In this direction, the main attack is led by parts of the 4th Armored Division of the 42nd Brigade. The first attack was unsuccessful. However, immediately after the following day, continued shelling and bombardment of the positions of terrorists that defend members of Turkestan Islamic Party continued.

In the meantime, Turkey sent its large convoys to Idlib with an unclear mission. Turkey has protested against the advancing Syrian army or has not taken any concrete steps. Several of its observation points came under attack by the Syrian army, after which they left. The Syrian army in the meantime in the western part of Aleppo opens a powerful artillery fire so it is suspected that fronts can be opened elsewhere. For now, the Syrian army is progressing progressively and there are no major interferences of external factors. The battle for the north of the earth continues.