KIEV – A Ukrainian kangaroo court under the authority of the U.S installed puppet government, two days ago sentenced the DPR veteran, Raphael Lusvarghi, to 13 years imprisonment. This was reported by the press service of the Kiev Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook. Fort Russ News, along with New Resistance, calls for the immediate release of Lusvarghi. Lusvarghi is an open sympathizer and ideological comrade of New Resistance Brazil.

He has been convicted on charges of terrorism, when in fact his activities were restricted to defending the popular socialist uprising that took place five years ago across the territories of what is now former eastern Ukraine, today known as the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

The press service of the Kiev Prosecutor’s Office wrote on Facebook:

“On Thursday, May 2, 2019, with the support of the state prosecution of the Kyiv city prosecutor’s office, Pavlograd City Court of Dnipropetrovsk region sentenced Raphael Lusvarghi, a citizen of the Federative Republic of Brazil, to 13 years of imprisonment, on charges of involvement in terrorist organizations and participation of in illegal armed formations,” –

It is noted that in the course of the judicial process, the prosecutor provided only circular evidence of terrorism and involvement in illegal armed formations. The definition of terrorism included any acts of violence against the legitimate Ukrainian state forces, and therefore anyone involved in the popular uprising is guilty of the same.

The chief legal problem however, and among the reasons that Fort Russ News and New Resistance (Brazil, North America, and Evropa) calls for his unconditional release, is that the allegations of ‘attacks on legitimate Ukrainian forces’ are patently false. Rather, these forces were under the illegal command of a government installed by a U.S backed coup against the democratically elected government of Yanukovich.

The provisional Junta government, like the Poroshenko regime after it, fail the marker of a legitimate government, their actions, orders, and forces under their command fall outside of internationally, and nationally, recognized processes of legitimacy. These illegal actions of the U.S installed Kiev Junta and subsequent Poroshenko regime include war crimes and crimes against humanity, in particular the practice of collective punishment, genocide of a group based upon their national or ethnic characteristics (self-identifying Russians), and a concerted effort of repression and destruction of human and social services, leading to hunger, starvation, and lack of access to medical care. In addition, these illegal Kiev Junta engaged in an open war against a people group, including but not limited to the shelling of civilian areas, and the deaths of civilians numbering in the tens of thousands.

Therefore, Lusvarghi’s activities in the break-way people’s republics, upon their legitimate invitation, are legal and furthermore, were necessary in the defense of the human rights and rights to self-determination of an illegally targeted group. Lusvarghi must be released immediately, unconditionally, and his properties restored to him.

Prosecutors in this kangaroo court claim that the accused acknowledged his guilt only in terms of participation in unforeseen activities of armed groups, but denied participation in the activities of terrorist organizations. The court, having heard the arguments of the parties, found the accused guilty of Part 1 258-3, Part 2 of Art. 260 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and imposed a punishment in the form of 13 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. In addition, the court has charged the foreigner for the cost of his own prosecution in the amount of about 15 thousand UAH. “In executing the verdict, the defendant will be credited with the term spent in custody, as of May 2,”, noted in the prosecutor’s office.

In early May 2018, the neo-nazi Azov Battalion in Ukraine captured the Brazilian Lusvarghi, who, according to the media, lived at the time in a legal limbo, being deprived of his passport and within Ukraine, in the Holy Protection Goloseyevskiy Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate). He was then taken to the SBU. Lusvarghi was believer of the Old Norse religion, but is said to have converted to Russian Orthodox Catholicism (eastern Orthodoxy), and began a monastic life at the Goloseyevskiy Monastery.

How Lusvarghi came to become a soldier in the DPR Army

Lusvarghi had been a life-long warrior for socialism and a refoundation of valor, honor, and the ways of the ancestors. Originally a student of Agrarian science, when he turned 18 in 2002, he left Brazil for France and joined the Foreign Legion. After serving for three years, initially being trained in the 4th Foreign Regiment and later serving in the 2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment in Calvi , for which would have participated in missions in Africa, until being wounded and returning to Brazil.

Back in Brazil, he was a soldier of the Military Police of the State of São Paulo between 2006 and 2007, later serving in Pará. He then went to Russia in 2010, where he studied medicine at Kursk State University, received the nickname of Riurik Variag Volkovitch (named after Rurik of Kiev ) and began an intensive study of Soviet history and that historical experience.

In Russia, Lusvarghi became a volunteer at a Udmurtian children’s school, and attempted to join the Russian Army but, lacking Russian citizenship and related requirements, he returned to South America. It is here that he entered the syncretic Communist-Christian (Liberation Theology) Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, (FARC) serving in Cartagena de Indias and Arauca up. Being more militant than the pragmatists in the leadership, he ultimately became frustrated with the negotiations with the Colombian government and left the FARC, returning again to Jundiaí in Brazil, and working as a teacher of English.

When the revolution in the Donbass began, he left for the self-declared DPR and joined its ranks within the Prizrak Brigade, associated with the French-based Unite Continental, an organization on friendly terms with New Resistance.

Disappointed with the terms of the Minsk II agreement, which he saw as bad deal for the DPR, along with the failure of Russia to recognize the DPR and LPR as they had done with Crimea, he returned against to Brazil. He was ultimately lured back to Ukraine by a group working for the SBU, claiming to be an independent subcontracting group for an alleged assignment in Cyprus. This never materialized, and instead was arrested by Ukrainian authorities in Kiev. Due to an international solidarity movement, a legal fund was established, and he successfully was able to be released while an investigation upon his continued. However, his passport was never restored, and was under constant monitoring by the SBU. It is here, that he began his monastic life under the authority of the Orthodox Church. His capture was illegally carried out by the Azov Brigade because violating the sanctity and protection of a monastery violates laws in Ukraine, and so the SBU outsourced his capture to the neo-nazi formation.

He was convcited on or about May 1st or 2nd, and FRN and NR calls for his immediate and unconditional release. The think tank, Center for Syncretic Studies observes these events with great concern over the precedent established by his arrest and prosecution.