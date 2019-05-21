Former NSA Whistle-blower William Binney: Mass Surveillance State destroys Democracy

Former NSA directory, William Binney, has come forward in a Herland Report exclusive, to disclose the NSA’s massive violation of the constitutional rights of U.S citizens. But more, it involves the targeting of people around the world regardless of citizenship. Among the key, critical components is how the new methods of investigating and charging an alleged suspect, strip the accused of their basic constitutional rights.

Moreover, what exactly is ‘parallel constructed evidence’? This is an illegal method of creating cases against a person, but using evidence achieved through a method called parallel construction.

While wikipedia can often be a problematic source, in this case it explains:

Parallel construction is a law enforcement process of building a parallel—or separate—evidentiary basis for a criminal investigation in order to conceal how an investigation actually began.[1] In the US, a particular form is evidence laundering, where one police officer obtains evidence via means that are in violation of the Fourth Amendment‘s protection against unreasonable searches and seizures, and then passes it on to another officer, who builds on it and gets it accepted by the court under the good-faith exception as applied to the second officer.[2] This practice gained support after the Supreme Court’s 2009 Herring v. United States decision.[2]

“When you find fraud, corruption, waste and abuse there are guidelines as to what you are supposed to do to be employed by the US government. You are supposed to report it to the Inspector Generals and the intelligence committees, which was exactly what I was doing, ” says former NSA director, William Binney, on his role as the leading American whistleblower before Edward Snowden. He uncovered and warned of the mass surveillance done out of the NSA post 9/11.

PROGRAM 1, William Binney

Binney states: “I quit the NSA one month after 9/11 because I found out what they were doing. They were basically using our Thinthread software to collect data, everything on everybody, which is unconstitutional.”

“With the original Thinthread program we were doing both metadata and content, but only on specific targets. We were able to pick the needles out of the hay-stack and pull only that which seemed suspicious. But after 9/11, the NSA used this capability to choose targets and said yes to collecting everything about everyone. The first thing the NSA removed was our filtering process which allowed us to pull only that which was relevant out.”