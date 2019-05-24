Flores DESTROYS Zionist Revisionist on Syria Conflict (VIDEO)

BELGRADE – Watch Joaquin Flores, Director of the Center for Syncretic Studies and Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, destroy a crypto-Zionist apologist who tried to claim that Israel preferred Assad and a ‘reset’ back to the pre-2011 scenario.

The only truth that Israel prefers a ‘reset’ of ‘some’ sort is because they lost their gambit in their backing of Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and Salafism in Syria. But they NEVER preferred Assad over what they thought was the alternative.

Flores recounts accurately the historical record – proof as given by Zionist media outlet, Haaretz.

In January 2016, Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon said that Iran poses a greater threat than the Islamic State, and that if the Syrian government, ie. Assad, were to fall, Israel would prefer that IS was in control of the territory than a supposed Iranian “proxy.”

“In Syria, if the choice is between Iran and the Islamic State, I choose the Islamic State. They don’t have the capabilities that Iran has,” Ya’alon told a conference held by the Institute of National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.

“Iran determines future of Syria and if it leads to perpetuation, Iranian hegemony in Syria will be huge challenge for Israel,” he said.

Of course his words are without substance as Syria has maintained a policy of independence and sovereignty since the Ba’athist took power in 1963, a whole 16 years before the Iranian revolution.

Even ignoring the consistency of Ba’athist policy since 1963, dispelling the myth that it is an Iranian puppet, speaking to Israeli occupation troops in March 2015, a Wall Street Journal reporter on the ground in Mount Bental (part of the occupied Golan Heights) found that Israeli troops receive wounded al-Qaeda fighters, treat them in Israeli hospitals and send them back to continue fighting against the government in Syria.

“We don’t ask who they are, we don’t do any screening,” the unnamed Israeli military official told the paper of the hospital treatment of al-Qaeda fighters. “Once the treatment is done, we take them back to the border [sic – ceasefire line] and they go on their way [in Syria],” he said.

An unnamed military official also said there is an “understanding” between Israeli forces and al-Qaeda fighters there and that “there is a familiarity of the [al-Qaeda] forces on the ground”.

Once again, we emphasize that to claim Israel wants a return to the pre-2011 status quo is a ridiculous assertion to make.